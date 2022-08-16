Family of Springfield teenager discuss tragic shooting death; organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man shot to death in late July in Springfield is helping others live through organ donations.

On July 30, around 2:45 a.m., Jaiden Falls was shot in the 500 block of South Scenic. He died days later. Police have arrested five people connected to the shooting, but not the apparent shooter.

“He will never ever get the chance to be an adult now they took his life away from his family,” said Janine Newman, mother. “These people took my baby away, and he will never ever be able to get married or have kids on his own, and I don’t know what for.”

Newman says she feels frustration over her son’s death.

”He was a very handsome little kid, and he’s just too young to have this happen to him,” said Betty Newman, grandmother.

“I just want the people that did this to him to know that they are a bunch of cowards, and I hope that each and every one of them dies in hell,” said Jamie Newman, grandfather.

”You don’t realize that you’re hurting 100 people that love him dearly, and for you to hurt somebody that you don’t even know or care about is disgusting,” said Edrienna Calbert, Falls’ cousin.

His family says Jaiden loved football and basketball. He planned to move to Texas.

”He had a family that cared for him wasn’t in the streets like that like made mistakes that he was like any typical 18-year-old who made mistakes, but overall he was a good person, and he had a good heart, and for someone to decide that they get to take him that’s not fair,” said Victoria Calbert, Jaiden’s aunt.

Even in death, Jaden is saving lives as an organ donor.

Jaiden’s family shared that he is now saving multiple other lives and are proud his memory can live on.

”I feel very happy as a mother it makes me to be able to for my son to be able to save another child’s life which he did his heart went to a child really boy,” said Janine Newman.

”The whole mood changed in the room to know that he made that decision on his own, and he decided to become an organ donor, and he made it so that nobody else had to suffer. You know his tragic loss are tragic loss still, there are so many people that got to live on,” said Victoria Calbert, aunt.

”It’s at least a good thing to come out of a bad situation like the worst thing that could happen at least he’s going to be helping other people hoping that the truth old man at a 12-year-old boy and giving somebody his eyes and his bone marrow,” said Edrienna Calbert, cousin.

