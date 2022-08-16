Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
FBI locates sex trafficking victims across the Midwest; SPD makes 2 arrests in operation
Walnut Grove Middle School beginning classes without a science teacher
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store
A band of thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected to develop over parts of southern...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and a few strong storms

Latest News

FILE - Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they...
DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition.
8-year-old known as ‘Mullet Boy’ competes in USA Mullet Championship
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial