Greene County Commission awards second group of ARPA funds for small businesses

Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 29 awards on Tuesday to small businesses that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds.

The following is a list of those businesses and awards in their dollar amount:

Business Name Award Amount

A total of $399,050 was awarded to businesses in this second group of funding. Applications that were submitted are still being reviewed and will be awarded in the future. The first-round application period was open for six weeks, from April 20 to May 31.

The county used federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. Additionally, the county set up an online application process where businesses had to demonstrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide supporting documentation.

Awards were also adjusted considering the size of the business and if it received additional pandemic funds. Finally, applications were reviewed by a nine-person Advisory Committee established on Jan. 19.

The Greene County Commission and ARPA team focused on small businesses with 50 employees or less for awards in the first round of funding. The average number of employees was 10.

“The commission believes that our small businesses are the foundation of our community’s economy,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “They employ our citizens and pay taxes which fund vital services. It made sense to make small business relief a cornerstone of our recovery efforts.”

Federal ARPA funds are designed to support local economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds.

Due to the large number of applications this cycle, the county commission is currently reevaluating how many future rounds of funding will be needed. Approximately $8 million dollars has been allocated for small business ARPA applications.

For more information on ARPA small business applications and any future updates, please visit this website: arp.greenecountymo.gov.

Nonprofit ARPA applications are still being developed and will open soon.

All Greene County ARPA funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024. All projects funded by the County must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

