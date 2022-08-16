MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department asks for your help to locate two missing juveniles.

Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB area on Saturday morning. Police believe they were heading toward the Turkey Creek area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or Branson Police Department reference BR-22-13289. You may also report anonymously through our Crime Tip Hotline: 417-334-1085 or online at www.bransonmo.gov/crimetip.

