Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for a new police station

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new police department building and parks projects.

The tax would likely go on the ballot in November.

The chief of police told city leaders his building does not meet the needs of his department. He says the current department lacks meeting rooms, does not have enough restrooms, and lacks locker room space for his officers. The chief proposed a new three-story police department. The new building would cost around $13 million.

“We’re in a constant state of evaluation in our department, and the necessity for that comes from the rapid change that we are forced to deal with in this city, with the growth,” said Chief Joe Campbell.

The chief told the council the department is about 11 officers short. The city of Nixa has not asked for a general sales tax increase since 1987.

