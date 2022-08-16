Protecting your property: How to prevent and report a bike theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -No one wants to be a victim of theft, but unfortunately, it does happen. Before you take your bike out, here are a few things you need to know to prevent your bike from being stolen and how you can help officers return it to you if it is found.

First, take a picture of your bike and keep track of the serial number. You can find your bike’s serial number on the bottom next to the pedals. This makes it easier for police to know who to return the bike to if it’s found.

“One of the things you want to do, as soon as you arrive on campus or as soon as you get your bike, take a picture of it,” said Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters. “Save it as a favorite. Make sure it’s handy so you can access it quickly if you need it.”

Next, when locking your bike up, run the chain or lock through the bike’s frame to make it harder to steal. If you just run it through the front tire, thieves will often un-screw the tire and take off with the rest of the bike.

“It is always important to lock up your bike and just make sure that it’s secure because you never know what might happen,” said Swaters. “There’s no specific lock that you should use, really, you just want something that is thick and secure and does have a lock with either a key or a number password, one of those types of locks.”

While police don’t see increased bike thefts when school starts, it does happen. If your bike is stolen, you can file a police report online.

