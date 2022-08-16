Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
FBI locates sex trafficking victims across the Midwest; SPD makes 2 arrests in operation
Walnut Grove Middle School beginning classes without a science teacher
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store
A band of thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected to develop over parts of southern...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and a few strong storms

Latest News

The Kimberling City Police Department has new body cameras.
Kimberling City Mo. Police Department debuts new body cameras
GOP's Liz Cheney fighting for her political future in the Wyoming primary. (CNN, FOX POOL,...
GOP's Cheney fighting for political future in Wyoming primary
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Judge rejects plea agreements in submarine secrets sale case
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial