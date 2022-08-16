Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, 50 Springfield businesses met to address the child care crisis and how companies can play a crucial role in helping solve it.

The event, hosted by KY3, The Daily Citizen, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks, took place at the E Factory.

Businesses shared ideas and solutions they had to help combat the crisis and ways they could incorporate them into their business models.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
Walnut Grove Middle School beginning classes without a science teacher
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
Heavy rain tonight may produce flooding by morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Tonight Could Lead To Flooding
FBI locates sex trafficking victims across the Midwest; SPD makes 2 arrests in operation
Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

Latest News

Heavy rain tonight may produce flooding by morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Tonight Could Lead To Flooding
Celebrate Springfield informing all about what area has to offer
Celebrate Springfield informing all about what area has to offer
The Kimberling City Police Department debuted its new body cameras
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September