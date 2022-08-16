State testing reveals Missouri students stay behind pre-pandemic achievement

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released preliminary 2021-22 Grade Level and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment statewide data during the August 16 State Board of Education meeting.

The results represent data from the required state assessments: English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for grades 3-8; Science for grades 5 and 8; and English II, Algebra I, Biology, and Government EOCs. Results for optional EOC assessments (American History, Algebra I, English I, Geometry, and Physical Science) were released as well.

Preliminary results show some improvement over the prior year, but state totals have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. ELA had mixed results by grade level. Mathematics and science scores increased in all grades and courses, while social studies/government showed slight decreases in proficiency. Statewide advanced and proficient performance levels are as follows:

  • ELA: 43 percent
  • Math: 39 percent
  • Science: 38 percent
  • Social Studies: 40 percent

“Districts and charter schools across the state continued to face unique challenges during the 2021-22 school year while working hard to focus on the well-being and academic success of students,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Nothing about this past school year was typical. We must remain vigilant in educating our students. I urge everyone to review the data through an informational lens, using these key takeaways to shape how state and local resources are best deployed to support ongoing student success.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause learning disruptions, periods of quarantine, and chronic absenteeism of both students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

For more information regarding this preliminary assessment data, review the materials presented to the State Board of Education here. District and school level reports will be available in December when the data are finalized.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
Walnut Grove Middle School beginning classes without a science teacher
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
A band of thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected to develop over parts of southern...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and a few strong storms
FBI locates sex trafficking victims across the Midwest; SPD makes 2 arrests in operation
Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

Latest News

Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions
Arkansas organization aids families in school assistance
Arkansas organization aids families in school assistance
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbanding
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
Arkansas in SEC mix, stacked on rushing, defensive backfield
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee