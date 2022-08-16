State testing reveals Missouri students stay behind pre-pandemic achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released preliminary 2021-22 Grade Level and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment statewide data during the August 16 State Board of Education meeting.

The results represent data from the required state assessments: English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for grades 3-8; Science for grades 5 and 8; and English II, Algebra I, Biology, and Government EOCs. Results for optional EOC assessments (American History, Algebra I, English I, Geometry, and Physical Science) were released as well.

Preliminary results show some improvement over the prior year, but state totals have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. ELA had mixed results by grade level. Mathematics and science scores increased in all grades and courses, while social studies/government showed slight decreases in proficiency. Statewide advanced and proficient performance levels are as follows:

ELA: 43 percent

Math: 39 percent

Science: 38 percent

Social Studies: 40 percent

“Districts and charter schools across the state continued to face unique challenges during the 2021-22 school year while working hard to focus on the well-being and academic success of students,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Nothing about this past school year was typical. We must remain vigilant in educating our students. I urge everyone to review the data through an informational lens, using these key takeaways to shape how state and local resources are best deployed to support ongoing student success.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause learning disruptions, periods of quarantine, and chronic absenteeism of both students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

For more information regarding this preliminary assessment data, review the materials presented to the State Board of Education here. District and school level reports will be available in December when the data are finalized.

