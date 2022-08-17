Acts of Praise church in Springfield tagged by vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church.

The vandals hit “Acts of Praise” the night of August 15, which is a primarily Black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.

“Some people go to extremes, and I think this is too extreme,” said Pastor Frances Strafford, Acts of Praise. “People are in a time of lawlessness and anger, and it’s too bad we can’t come together and love.“

”When I first saw it, it pissed me off. I’m not going to lie about it; I was pissed off,” said Deborah Bedall, Church Trustee. “Who would ever have the nerve to put these words on the church?”.

Bedall says this is the second black church vandalized in Springfield. The building was tagged with satanic symbols and language implying devil worship.

”Why would somebody wanna do that? I looked around, and they didn’t tag the other church right next door,” said a community member. “Seems like they wanted to pinpoint a black church, and I mean the church isn’t bothering anyone. People go there to praise god, and they are doing the best thing you can do.”

Pastor Strafford says they plan to cover it up and keep going.

”The bible said we need to love one another and forgive, so whoever done this they are forgiven all will be well,” said Strafford. “We will lead by faith, and we will pray for them because everyone needs prayer, and we will pray for them because evidently, they have heart problems.”

