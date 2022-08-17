AirTag leads to arrest of airline worker in luggage thefts, sheriff says

Giovanni De Luca, a 19-year-old airline subcontractor in Florida, faces two counts of grand...
Giovanni De Luca, a 19-year-old airline subcontractor in Florida, faces two counts of grand theft.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s office in Florida said an Apple AirTag helped find the man suspected in the theft of luggage items worth more than $16,000.

Giovanni De Luca, a 19-year-old subcontractor at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, faces two counts of grand theft.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday on Facebook that a traveler reported her luggage missing in July, with items worth more than $1,600. She said the AirTag she had in her bags last showed activity on a street in Mary Esther, Fla.

Another person reported jewelry and other items valued at more than $15,000 missing from their luggage Aug. 9.

Deputies said they cross-referenced the addresses of airline employees with the AirTag’s signal and met De Luca at his home on the same street.

Investigators said they recovered the items reported missing Aug. 9, and De Luca also admitted to going through the first victim’s suitcase and removing the AirTag. The other belongings of the first victim were not found.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our investigators, and the airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible,” said Sheriff Eric Aden in the post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB...
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Storm Cooper
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged

Latest News

Sunshine is in store for central Missouri, but clouds may not break before sunset in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get Set for Pretty Weather
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Springfield Public Schools unveils new school focused on agriculture
The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Texas girl