Authorities investigating human remains at Lake Mead; 5th such discovery this year

Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of human remains were found this week at Lake Mead. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities are investigating reports of human remains found at Lake Mead earlier this week.

Officials with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area said they are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found at about 8 p.m. on Monday at Swim Beach.

According to KVVU, rangers set up a perimeter to recover the remains from the lake with help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team. The Clark County medical examiner was also contacted.

Authorities were reportedly called to the same area earlier this month to investigate another set of remains at Swim Beach.

Lake Mead officials have reported four different discoveries of remains found at the lake so far this year. The Clark County Coroner’s office said two of the partial sets might belong to the same person.

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead. (Source: KVVU)

Lake Mead’s water level has plummeted due to recent drought conditions in the southwest.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

