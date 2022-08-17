Birthplace of Route 66 Festival announces winning car show entries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield featured hundreds of classic cars lining the streets of downtown Springfield.

The city released the winners of this year’s classic car contest. To view photos of the winners with their vehicles, visit https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/awards/.

Zone A Winners: Sponsor Brookline Doorworks

Eric D - 1970 Chevy Camaro Purple David Hall - 1967 Mercury Cougar Maroon Patrick McCoy - 1967 Chevy Camaro RR/SS Red Mike Bockman - 1970 Chevy Chevelle Black Leland Townsend - 1955 Chevy Pickup Truck Red James Jackson - 1952 Ford F1 Pickup Red Joe Staudinger - 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Triple Black Gary Hilton - 1966 Ford Mustang Dark Blue Fredrick Thornberg - 1983 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Dune Beige Stanley Mahan - 1958 Chevy Apache Tartan Turquoise Todd Ingham - 1968 Shelby Mustang GT 500 Black

Zone B Winners: Sponsor Hometown Benefits Group

David Snapp - 1966 Volkswagen SO42 Van Tel and Pearl Tim Floyd - 1964 Buick Riviera Kandy Pegan Gold Adam Kuiken - 1962 Mercury Monterey Green and Pearl white James Fugate - 1969 Ford Bronco Half Cab Turquoise Gene Herndon - 1953 Chevy Belair 2 Door Hardtop White

Zone C Winners: Sponsor Holdfast Brewery

Victor Skaar - 1948 Dodge Pickup B-1 Red Payton Beeler - 1972 Malibu Chevelle Dennis O’Donnell - 1937 Chevy 2-Door Sedan Black and Silver Kathy Pfitzinger - 1931 Ford 2-Door Sedan Black with Flames Jerry Cobb - 1939 Chevy Opera Coupe Red and Yellow with Flames Ethan Souder - 1955 Ford Thunderbird Blue Kevin Sartin - 1938 Chevrolet Sedan Green Travis Swanson - 1951 Chevy 3100 Teal

Zone D Winners: Sponsor Autozone

Ernie Dake - 1933 Ford Roadster Red Jerry Tracy - 1969 Mustang Green Amanda Mayer - 1970 Pontiac Tempest/GTO Blue Jeff Pitts - 1968 Road Runner Blue

Zone E Winners: Sponsor Republic Glass

Norm Stewart - 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 Green Gratziana Jones - 1970 Chevy Camaro Orange

Zone F Winners: Sponsor 4 by 4 Brewery

Ralph Sturgeon - 1975 Pontiac Trans Am White Vern and Angie Vire - 1957 Chevy Belair Blue

Zone G Winners: Sponsor Farr Better Plumbing

David Coble - 1956 Chevy Nomad Yellow - also received the Aaron Sachs Top Pick of the Show award with Neon Route 66 sign and donated $50 Autozone gift card Marvin Blackstock - 1963 Chevy Corvette White John Chapman - 1961 Porsche 356 B Roadster Yellow

Zone H Winners: Sponsor Good Day Farm

Glenn Baker - 1966 Ford Fairlane Red Mike and Betty Crab - 1964 Chevy Chevelle/Malibu White

Zone I Winners: Sponsor Rick’s Automotive

Donald Danielson - 1959 Ford Thunderbird Mint Green Steve Schroder - 1957 Chevy Belair Red

Zone J Winners: Sponsor Advanced Welding Architectural Blacksmith

Austin Drake - 1972 Chevy C-10 Red and White Steve Schussler - 1937 Chevrolet Coupe Ruby Red Neal Darnell - 1963 Chevy Corvette Charcoal

Zone K Winners: Sponsor Kwik Tire Pros

Dave Gilkey - 1966 Chevy Ford Truck Red Cindy Keene - 1950 Chevy Truck Green Mike Ray - 1965 Chevy Impala Evening Orchid Sean Thouvenot - 1964 Ford Galaxie Maroon Ronald and Jackie Parris - 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Blue Tyler Forehand - 1970 Dodge Challenger Orange

Zone L Winners: Sponsor Dake Wells Architecture

Scott Gedstad - 1967 Pontiac GTO White David Pierce - 1970 Pontiac Firebird Formula Green Larry and Chipper Allen - 1958 Pontiac Parisienne Black

