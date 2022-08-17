Child Care Connect launches to help Greene County parents find child care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a way for Springfield area parents to find available child care all in one place.

The announcement from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks as they, along with KY3 and the Daily Citizen, hosted a Child Care Crisis forum for local businesses Tuesday night.

More than 50 business leaders addressed the crisis and discuss solutions. Ideas thrown around Tuesday included changes to legislation, like allowing volunteers to be considered part of the child staff ratio.

Those in attendance say they were blown away by the conversation.

“I think it was incredible. I think the energy in the room was phenomenal,” Sally Payne, the director of workforce development for the City of Springfield, says. “I think the conversation was really engaging, intriguing, and really thought-provoking.”

The community made strides forward, including the announcement that Child Care Connect is fully operational. To check it out yourself, click HERE.

“We probably have 40 child care programs in the system so far that have openings, or some of them don’t have openings but want to be included so when they do, they can connect with us,” Dana Carroll from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks says.

