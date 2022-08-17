City of Fordland, Mo. issues Boil Water Advisory

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Fordland issued a boil water advisory for drinking water.

Webster County’s Office of Emergency’s Russ Douglas says crews believe lightning hit the water tower, knocking the pumps offline. Crews are working to fix the issue.

Customers are asked to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice. OEM employees will give away free bottled water at Fordland’s City Hall at 11 a.m. Supply will be limited.

