CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous fugitive

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

Clarence Leroy Parks Jr., 46 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield detectives are looking for a dangerous fugitive accused of child sex crimes. Clarence Leroy Parks Junior is charged in Jasper County with two counts of statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation. The 46-year-old is also charged with statutory sodomy in Newton County.

Investigators say Parks twice violated a protection order. Police describe him as approximately 6′2 tall, 238 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s also suspected in assaults. Springfield police say Parks is known to be violent and has connections in Greene County and Jasper County.

Parks has several tattoos on his body. He has the phrase, ‘Mi Vida Loca’ on his upper back and the word ‘King’ on his right hand.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

