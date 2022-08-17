Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills.

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months.

He said energy plants have had their fair share of issues recently, and that will be passed on to the customers.

“The usage has been high. We had an extreme summer, especially June and July. That makes the bills that much higher,” said Coleman.

He advised customers to conserve energy when asked by the cooperative.

“I think the most important thing is the wise and efficient use of energy,” said Coleman. “Understanding what to do, maybe keeping the thermostat down lower on hotter days, and maybe a little bit cooler on the colder days. Little things like that help us a lot.”

Coleman stated the cooperative could work with members if they have trouble paying their bills.

NAEC serves Fulton, Sharp, Izard, Baxter, Stone, and Marion Counties.

