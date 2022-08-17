Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks will open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri. The concert happens on October 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Tickets will cost $98.95, all-inclusive.

“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best entertainers of our generation, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”

The newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a natural amphitheater overlooking Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas, allowing guests to embrace the beauty and grandeur of the great outdoors. The Thunder Ridge land has been set aside in a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from events held at the Nature Arena will go to further enhance Thunder Ridge and support conservation. The vision for the future is to host other outdoor events by similar world-class entertainers.

About Garth Brooks Last May, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the honor of the CMA Entertainer of the Year. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Last year, he was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In November 2020, after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, “FUN,” and the live album “Triple Live Deluxe.” After the success of “Garth & Trisha Live!” during prime time on CBS in April 2020, CBS also aired “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” in December. Both specials featured Garth and Trisha taking song requests through Facebook, live from their studio, Allentown, in Nashville. In November of 2019, A&E aired “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” over two consecutive nights. Part of their esteemed ‘Biography’ franchise, the documentary offered an intimate look at Garth’s life as a musician and father over his entire career.

In January 2020, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s, and now 20s. Garth debuted “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” in 1989. Now, with “Dive Bar,” a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he appeared on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which will continue its run of stops through 2022. Last year, Garth went vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses, and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for seven vinyl albums and seven CDs in each edition. In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on tour so far. Pollstar announced last year’s end that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best-selling country music tour of 2019. In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year-long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world. Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth’s Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. EST.

You can follow him at: https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks

https://twitter.com/garthbrooks

http://instagram.com/garthbrooks

For more information, please visit www.garthbrooks.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.