Mizzou debuts new way for students to make fast cash

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) - As Mizzou students return to campus for the fall semester, there is a new opportunity for them to make some fast cash.

Mizzou is letting students earn a 20 percent when selling tickets to any university game. Students will receive their payments at the end of each sports season they sell tickets for.

The university claims this program is the first of its kind in the nation.

