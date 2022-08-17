Moms and Money: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It doesn’t take long after stepping foot into the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to fall in love with the dogs and cats inside.

“I think there’s just something about animals, there’s that connection there,” said McKenzie Palmer, Volunteer Coordinator at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “If you have pets at home, you know, there’s just something about them. That’s so sweet and so loving, so gentle.”

McKenzie Palmer, the volunteer coordinator at the shelter, said they are one of the largest no-kill shelters in the area and they don’t receive any government funding,

“There is a big need for volunteers here,” said Palmer. “We have a lot of great ones but we always need more.”

Palmer said that includes kids too.

“Anyone three and up can come volunteer,” said Palmer. “We have the Reading Rescue Program that is designed for kids aged three to nine, but anyone is able to do it so that process would look like coming out here with a parent or guardian, they would be the ones getting the animal out of the kennel or the condo for you and you would take them to a meet and greet room.”

Palmer said it benefits not just the animals but the kids too.

“A lot of times when the animals come in, they might be strays and not have had a whole lot of interaction so it’s great for them to hear a soft, soothing voice,” said Palmer. “It’s great benefit for the kids as well to practice their reading.”

It’s also a way for kids to learn about giving back to their community.

“I think people will keep coming back because it is a way to give back to the community,” said Palmer. “It’s a benefit for them and for the animals. You feel like you’re helping to make a difference.”

You can learn more about volunteering at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.