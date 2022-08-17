Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body.
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side.

First responders were initially dispatched to the substation at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body from where the male was was discovered tangled in the live wires approximately 30 feet in the air.

According to Cleveland police, early information indicates that the male, who was in possession of a bolt cutter when he was found, climbed up the side of the substation and encountered a live power source.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB...
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Storm Cooper
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
A homicide investigation is underway in McDonald County as Dawn Wynn faces criminal charges in...
Authorities say woman accused in shooting death of husband in McDonald County reported missing

Latest News

19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
Back-to-school pictures/Anchor Steve Grant
PICTURES: See school pictures from KY3 personalities
A restaurant owner in Texas wrangled an alligator.
Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. Social...
U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies