Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB...
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Storm Cooper
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged

Latest News

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites
Sunshine is in store for central Missouri, but clouds may not break before sunset in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get Set for Pretty Weather
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Springfield Public Schools unveils new school focused on agriculture
The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia