Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated

Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Amazon facility was evacuated Tuesday evening, after an alert of a possible abnormal air quality measurement at the site.  

In response to an email from KY3 News requesting information about the incident, Amazon Senior Public Relations Manager Richard Rocha wrote, “The fire department was called to perform a safety check, but did not find any concerns. They deemed the facility safe to resume operations, and the site will reopen later tonight.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
Heavy rain tonight may produce flooding by morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Tonight Could Lead To Flooding
Walnut Grove Middle School beginning classes without a science teacher
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
FBI locates sex trafficking victims across the Midwest; SPD makes 2 arrests in operation
Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

Latest News

gavel
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
Celebrate Springfield will also be holding special events in the month of September as well as...
New “Celebrate Springfield” website helps connect you to area activities and events including September specials
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
Heavy rain tonight may produce flooding by morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Tonight Could Lead To Flooding