Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Amazon facility was evacuated Tuesday evening, after an alert of a possible abnormal air quality measurement at the site.

In response to an email from KY3 News requesting information about the incident, Amazon Senior Public Relations Manager Richard Rocha wrote, “The fire department was called to perform a safety check, but did not find any concerns. They deemed the facility safe to resume operations, and the site will reopen later tonight.”

