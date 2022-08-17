Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business.

The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. in Sunrise Beach. Crews closed off an area off State Highway TT near Doctors Lawn and Landscaping business. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area.

The sinkhole is at least 20 to 30 feet deep. It stretches a few feet wide.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB...
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Storm Cooper
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged

Latest News

Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Sunshine is in store for central Missouri, but clouds may not break before sunset in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending for now, but staying cool
2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival Parade
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival announces winning car show entries
Rain moving out but cool air stays
Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.