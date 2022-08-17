Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business.

The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. in Sunrise Beach. Crews closed off an area off State Highway TT near Doctors Lawn and Landscaping business. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area.

The sinkhole is at least 20 to 30 feet deep. It stretches a few feet wide.

