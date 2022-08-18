3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning after a house exploded and a second home caught on fire.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A second death has been reported in connection with Monday morning’s house explosion in Wyatt.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries in the explosion at Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday, August 18.

The Tennessee Medical Examiners Office in Nashville informed the sheriff’s office of the young girl’s death around noon.

Mississippi County Corner Terry Parker identified the young victim as Kaimana Coleman.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the girl’s father, 23-year-old Corey Coleman, died from his injuries in the blast on Monday and her mother is still in critical condition fighting for her life. A 6-month-old sibling is also in critical condition fighting for her life.

Ten people were in the Pecan Street home when it exploded.

The sheriff’s office said the six other victims are in stable condition at various Mid-West hospitals. Their medical treatment is ongoing.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is asking the community to keep the victims in their prayers.

“Please pray for this family and everyone who was involved in this incident. This incident was beyond tragic and struck this community hard,” said Sheriff Ferrell.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Coleman family. Click here, for the link.

On Tuesday, investigators determined a gas leak from a propane tank was the cause of the explosion at the home on the 500 block of Pecan Street.

It is not clear what ignited the gas, but investigators narrowed it down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater.

The sheriff’s office said the explosion has been ruled an accident, but the investigation continues.

