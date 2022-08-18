City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the city of Harrison, Arkansas, will be moving operations to a new facility along Industrial Park Road by September 8.

The new building is a 14,000 square foot facility, a large increase in space compared to the current building of 3,000 square feet built in the 1950s.

“We have a situation downtown where that building was outdated 30 years ago, it’s got concrete walls, it’s got five people to an office,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson. “This is something that’s just so needed for the community.”

In the last 70 years, the building has withstood a lot. On January 15, 1979, the building withstood a blast by the neighboring phone company that significantly damaged the city hall.

”They basically came in and secured this building. I believe it’s held together with some cables,” said Chief Chris Graddy with the Harrison Police Department. “So while this building is still structurally sound, it has more than served its purpose.”

Several years in the making, city officials are just a few weeks away from shifting all city operations to the new $9 million facility, which has been under construction for over a year.

“We did it during the toughest of times; not only COVID but the worker shortage, the supply shortage, all of these issues, but we were able to do it,” said Jackson. “We were able to virtually hit budget, and we did it with mostly all local people.”

But aside from space, the new facility will provide a lot of improvements. One of the biggest is security and increased safety for the police department.

”We basically unload prisoners in a back alley,” Chief Graddy explained. “If it is raining or snowing and wrestle with a prisoner, you’re doing it in the snow, and the rain and our holding facility does the job, but is not always best suited for the amount of detainees that we bring in.”

The new facility will have gated security, cameras, a sally port, and a holding facility.

”It’ll just be a lot more better. We have a lot more room and ways to help our people be more efficient at doing their job, which in turn only helps the community and citizens we serve,” said Chief Graddy.

The building is still undergoing final touches as the city works to face operations to the new facility. Harrison city officials anticipate the new facility being fully operational on September 8, with a grand opening to the public on September 22.

