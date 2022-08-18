Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach.

The incident happened on Yach Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas.

Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly around midday.

