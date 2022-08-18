Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach.

The incident happened on Yach Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas.

Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly around midday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.