Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found a woman with a single gunshot wound. Medical personnel described her injuries as non-life threatening.

Deputies say they booked the man into the Greene County Jail, awaiting charges.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.