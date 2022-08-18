Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found a woman with a single gunshot wound. Medical personnel described her injuries as non-life threatening.

Deputies say they booked the man into the Greene County Jail, awaiting charges.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name.

