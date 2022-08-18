Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020

Ryan Collier/Greene County Jail
Ryan Collier/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 34 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020.

Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon.

Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc, Missouri, on October 20 after a well-being check. While responding to Simon’s home, deputies found the home ransacked. Authorities say he died from a single gunshot to the chest. The family told investigators Simon’s truck, numerous firearms, and other items had been removed from the home.

Deputies days later spotted the missing truck. After a short chase, investigators say the driver, Collier, and Patricia Davis ditched the truck and escaped. Investigators say they found a Visa card belonging to Collier inside the truck. Wright County authorities later that day arrested the two.

Investigators say text messages on Davis’ phone about the crime led them to Stauffer. Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed Stauffer on the property driving a truck loaded with items in the truck bed. Authorities later arrested Stauffer in Stone County, Missouri. Investigators say they put the stolen items inside a storage unit.

A judge in September will sentence Davis for burglary. A third suspect, Michael Stauffer, was sentenced in May for burglary.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Sunrise Beach.
Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Lawyers representing Ozark County man accused of threatening an Arizona election official says he is ‘embarrassed’
crews are working to fix it
MoDOT working to find more information on Sunrise Beach sinkhole
MoDOT working to find more information on Sunrise Beach sinkhole
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, left, rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off...
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies