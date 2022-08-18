Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 34 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020.

Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon.

Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc, Missouri, on October 20 after a well-being check. While responding to Simon’s home, deputies found the home ransacked. Authorities say he died from a single gunshot to the chest. The family told investigators Simon’s truck, numerous firearms, and other items had been removed from the home.

Deputies days later spotted the missing truck. After a short chase, investigators say the driver, Collier, and Patricia Davis ditched the truck and escaped. Investigators say they found a Visa card belonging to Collier inside the truck. Wright County authorities later that day arrested the two.

Investigators say text messages on Davis’ phone about the crime led them to Stauffer. Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed Stauffer on the property driving a truck loaded with items in the truck bed. Authorities later arrested Stauffer in Stone County, Missouri. Investigators say they put the stolen items inside a storage unit.

A judge in September will sentence Davis for burglary. A third suspect, Michael Stauffer, was sentenced in May for burglary.

