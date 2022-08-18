Leigh’s Lost and Found: How you can help save a kitten, shot in the spine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a kitten beating the odds needs your help to keep going.

The local cat rescue, Watching over Whiskers, had no idea what it was taking on when it rescued the kitten. It turns out, someone had shot her.

On the face of it, Marcia acts like any other 6 week old kitten. She’s curious and loves to play. But look closer, and you see her legs aren’t moving with the rest of her.

W.OW. founder Marci Bowling says, “they did some checking and did some x-rays and found a bullet in her spine. We weren’t expecting that. She has what initially would look like swimmer’s legs that go backwards a lot of the time. But she’s figured out that one of them,she can turn around and right it and sometimes push off with it. That’s given us some hope.”

Marci is taking Marcia to a local vet that offers specialized treatments.

She tells us, “we’re going to look into acupuncture, some water therapy and to see if there’s any other laser options. Whatever they recommend after they do their tests on her and figure out where she is.” “Most of them are $100 to $150 a session. So if they say she needs 10 or 12 sessions, that’s going to add up pretty quickly.”

The treatments could also help with Marcia’s incontinence. Marci just wants to give the kitty a fighting chance at a good quality of life.

“For us, it’s really important, there’s a the quality and the quantity of life. We want a good balance of that. She’s just a typical kitten that craves love and attention and she’s just the sweetest thing ever. But she’s a spit fire and if she weren’t, I think she probably wouldn’t have made it.”

If you’d like to help with Marcia’s vet care, click to the link below to Watching Over Whisker’s donation fund.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.comCopyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved. fire and if she weren’t, I think she probably wouldn’t have made it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.