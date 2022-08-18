MoDOT working to find more information on Sunrise Beach sinkhole

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews worked Thursday to find more information on the sinkhole in Sunrise Beach.

MoDOT Area Engineer Danny Roeger said crews were adding sensors underground that will help determine what is underground.

“It’s just a common sinkhole that that exists in karst soil properties, where there are layers of clay and rock are mixed in. Those pockets of clay tend to have soil migrate away, leaving cavities or caves, which we see all around the state of Missouri. This just happened to be one that developed,” said Roeger.

The sensors will be able to give the geologists updates.

“We are installing sensors and the ground that will send data back that we can collect and analyze, as well as coring some holes to determine what those soil properties are between 30 and 40 feet deep,” said Roeger.

MoDOT hopes to be finished with the study soon.

“Today’s operation is determining what is going on underneath the soil, Installing those sensors gives us a better idea of if this could happen again,” said Roeger.

The Villiage of Sunrise says it’s working with MoDOT closely.

”MoDOT has basically taken the reins on this project, and we are just here to assist whenever they need us,” said Jeni Nelson, City Administrator.

