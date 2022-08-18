SCAM ALERT: Fake email targets students over possible COVID-19 exposure

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As college approaches for many at Arkansas State University, the warning to be aware is more important than ever.

In the past, students have received emails about job offers and internship availabilities with the intent of stealing information.

This year, scammers are looking at a looming problem affecting our health.

The scam in question is alerting students of the campus’ number of COVID-19 cases, urging them to click on a link to see if they have been exposed to anyone.

Communications Director Bill Smith said an email like this would never be sent by the university.

“In the past, when we were asking people to report their COVID status, which we no longer are, like almost all other institutions, we would have had an individual personally contact you by phone or email, asking to have a conversation. Not to click on anything,” he said.

Smith explained any email guiding you to click a link should be marked as suspicious.

“It’s sad that they are now going to prey on people through COVID, but we’ve been seeing them where, here’s an offer for a job, here’s an offer to work in a department, here’s an offer to do processing, and now, unfortunately, it’s going around of ‘here’s where you need to click to give up your personal information related to COVID’,” he said.

Smith added students can forward suspicious emails to security@astate.edu for clarification.

