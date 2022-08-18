Settlement requires northern Arkansas state senator to unblock critics

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol on March 14, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists' group said it reached with the state on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)(Kelly Kissel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists’ group said it reached with the state on Wednesday.

American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“This is a victory for freedom of speech and equality for atheists,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel for American Atheists, said in a statement released by the group.

Rapert said he didn’t discriminate against constituents and wasn’t admitting any wrongdoing by signing the settlement.

“The opportunity to settle this lawsuit without any admission of liability or wrongdoing saves time, money and effort for all concerned,” he said in a statement.

The lawmaker has sponsored several abortion restrictions as well as the law that required the state to allow a Ten Commandments monument on the Capitol grounds. Rapert ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor earlier this year.

If Rapert blocks any of the plaintiffs before Jan. 1, when he leaves office, he’ll have to document the basis for that restriction. The settlement also requires the state to pay $16,291 to American Atheists for expenses related to the lawsuit.

The group had sued on behalf of its members and four Arkansas residents who had been blocked from Rapert’s accounts. The plaintiffs had argued that Rapert’s accounts were a public forum that should be accessible to them. The plaintiffs argued that Rapert had blocked them after they criticized his position on several issues, including the Ten Commandments monument.

Rapert had argued that he had a First Amendment right to shut out those he said were personally attacking and bullying him. A trial had been set for October in the case.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, whose office represented Rapert, said the lawmaker was sued in his official capacity as a state official and did not comment further.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Sunrise Beach.
Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
gavel
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis arrives at NFL football training camp Sunday,...
Chiefs’ George Karlaftis could become NFL’s own Greek Freak
With sun returning over the area today highs will be back into the lower 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild and dry for a couple days
More sun, warmer temps
257 Springfield teachers decided to leave the Springfield Public School district last spring,...
Springfield Public Schools combats teacher shortage