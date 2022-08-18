Springfield Kiwanis Club gives students free shoes as school nears

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes.

Organizers say they have never seen a crowd this big. The club pays for the shoes with money earned through the club’s fundraisers.

Students on free or reduced lunch programs received the shoes. The group has done the free shoe giveaway since 1950.

