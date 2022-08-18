Taste of the Ozarks: Hasselback Tomatoes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grab those fresh tomatoes from the garden for this recipe.
Hasselback Tomatoes
Ingredients:
4 large tomatoes
12 oz fresh mozzarella cut into ¼-inch slices
4 Tbsp basil pesto
3 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
Cut slices into the top of the tomato, leaving ¼ inch at the bottom attached. Place tomatoes connected side down into a greased pan, and place a slice of mozzarella cheese into each slice of tomato. Drizzle top of tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for fifteen minutes or until cheese is melty. Remove from oven and drizzle with pesto and reduced vinegar. Serve immediately.
The recipe serves four.
