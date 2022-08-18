Taste of the Ozarks: Hasselback Tomatoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grab those fresh tomatoes from the garden for this recipe.

Hasselback Tomatoes

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

12 oz fresh mozzarella cut into ¼-inch slices

4 Tbsp basil pesto

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Cut slices into the top of the tomato, leaving ¼ inch at the bottom attached. Place tomatoes connected side down into a greased pan, and place a slice of mozzarella cheese into each slice of tomato. Drizzle top of tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for fifteen minutes or until cheese is melty. Remove from oven and drizzle with pesto and reduced vinegar. Serve immediately.

The recipe serves four.

