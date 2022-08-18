Vandals strike second church in north Springfield Tuesday morning

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a second church in north Springfield this week.

Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had been hit as well. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening.

“I don’t know why. I don’t know why they’d attack the church,” said James Snedecor, who lives down the street from both churches.

Snedecor says this area is known for having lots of foot traffic at night and frequent car break-ins. He says he thinks it’s terrible vandals would target the churches.

”I don’t know how much damage was done at the church, but they’ve got to cover the cost of their damages,” Snedecor said. “It’s a sad day to have that done.”

Keystone Apostolic Church shared a security video with KY3 of two women walking in front of the church and looking at the front door early Tuesday morning. In the video, the two stop to get something out of a bag. Another camera angle shows the two walking to the side of the church.

Church staff says the graffiti was partly illegible but appeared related to the vandals’ sexual preference. The words “I’m gay” now very faintly appear on the church’s front double doors.

Acts of Praise Church trustee Deborah Bedell says she thinks the recent vandals could just be passing through the neighborhood.

”We have a lot of homeless people over here, and they wait for the bus stop,” Bedell said. “Then we have a lot of kids riding on bicycles back and forth along this road too.“

”In the Bible, it says we’re supposed to pray for our enemies, the ones that want to do harm to you,” said Acts of Praise Pastor Frances Stafford. “So we’re alright.”

Pastor Stafford says amid darkness, a good Samaritan stepped forward. The unknown man painted over the symbols and profanity on their church and even put up a cross this week.

”Sometimes people give up hope that there’s nobody out there,” Stafford said. “But, sometimes we find out there are some good people.”

Keystone Apostolic Church members say the graffiti was removed the next day. Church staff filed a police report. They will be ready for service on Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

