The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?
The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday.
The stops include:
Thursday, Aug 18
Apple Market
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
604 E South St
Ozark, Mo. 65721
Friday, Aug 19
Price Cutter
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
3260 E Battlefield Rd
Springfield, Mo. 65804
Price Cutter
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
1260 E St. Louis St.
Springfield, Mo. 65802
Saturday, Aug 20
Price Cutter
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2021 W Republic Rd
Springfield, Mo. 65807
Price Cutter
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
400 Massey Blvd
Nixa, Mo. 65714
Sunday, Aug 21
North Point Church – Back to School
3401 W Norton Rd
Springfield, Mo. 65803
