The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday.

The stops include:

Thursday, Aug 18

Apple Market

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

604 E South St

Ozark, Mo. 65721

Friday, Aug 19

Price Cutter

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3260 E Battlefield Rd

Springfield, Mo. 65804

Price Cutter

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

1260 E St. Louis St.

Springfield, Mo. 65802

Saturday, Aug 20

Price Cutter

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2021 W Republic Rd

Springfield, Mo. 65807

Price Cutter

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

400 Massey Blvd

Nixa, Mo. 65714

Sunday, Aug 21

North Point Church – Back to School

3401 W Norton Rd

Springfield, Mo. 65803

