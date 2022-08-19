2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Sunrise Beach.
Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue

Latest News

Tempers flair at rezoning meeting
FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s...
R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Lawyer representing Ozark County man accused of threatening an Arizona election official says he is ‘embarrassed’
August 4, 2022 3300 block of W. Van Owen Street
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flair at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield