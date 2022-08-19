CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary

Greene County detectives say the woman and man left the victim’s home on a motorcycle.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

August 4, 2022 3300 block of W. Van Owen Street
August 4, 2022 3300 block of W. Van Owen Street(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The victim told deputies the thieves removed a screen from a shed in the backyard and stole a miter saw, weed eater and solar lights with a total value of more than $350. Investigators found evidence the couple siphoned gas from a fuel container in the shed.

They left the property on a small motorcycle and appeared to be pulling a wagon or some type of cart behind the motorcycle. If you recognize the couple or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
