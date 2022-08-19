CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

August 4, 2022 3300 block of W. Van Owen Street (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The victim told deputies the thieves removed a screen from a shed in the backyard and stole a miter saw, weed eater and solar lights with a total value of more than $350. Investigators found evidence the couple siphoned gas from a fuel container in the shed.

They left the property on a small motorcycle and appeared to be pulling a wagon or some type of cart behind the motorcycle. If you recognize the couple or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

