Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup ran a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected the driver of the pickup, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver died.

The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released any names in the crash.

