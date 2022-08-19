Family shares frustration, asking for answers after son killed in 2020 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of a man shot and killed in Springfield in 2020 wants answers.

Travis Gauch was shot to death behind a home in the 700 block of West Chicago near Kearney and Grant. Gauch’s mother Tanya Emery, said they want closure.

“He wanted a better life, but he didn’t know how, I wanted to give it to him,” said Emery. “I want to go back and give it to him.”

Emery said whoever took Gauch away from them should pay for their actions.

“His family did not deserve it. Travis has two daughters he never got to meet, and it’s just not fair,” said Emery. “It’s not fair at all to those girls.”

Emery said Gauch had a troubled past but seemed to get out of it, being a kid at heart.

“He would do anything to go fishing or hunting,” said Emery.

Police said Gauch was found in a shed a homeowner would let random people stay. Neighbors told KY3 in 2020 they always saw people coming and going, often wearing backpacks.

Authorities declined an on-camera interview calling it an active investigation.

Emery said Gauch did not deserve this.

“My son wasn’t perfect, I know he had his issues, I know he had his problem, but no matter what my son did, it was not a death sentence,” said Emery.

Emery said the haunting rumors loom over the family’s heads, but Gauch’s interests in hunting, fishing, and collecting remind them of who he was.

Gauch’s mother said her other son moved away from Springfield saying they didn’t feel comfortable in the area with a killer on the loose and hoped police could soon put his killer behind bars.

“Give his girls something,” said Emery. “Give them some kind of closure, so they don’t have to grow up wondering. That’s really what I want it. Let them grow up, knowing that it is over.”

If you know anything about the case, contact authorities or call anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.

