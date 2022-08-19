Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.

Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning.
Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Discount Dave’s on U.S. 60.

The fire damaged part of a warehouse with rolls of carpet. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.

Republic, Battlefield, and Brookline firefighters battled the fire for a few hours.

