Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Discount Dave’s on U.S. 60.

The fire damaged part of a warehouse with rolls of carpet. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.

Republic, Battlefield, and Brookline firefighters battled the fire for a few hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.