Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to Discount Dave’s on U.S. 60.
The fire damaged part of a warehouse with rolls of carpet. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.
Republic, Battlefield, and Brookline firefighters battled the fire for a few hours.
