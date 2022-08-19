Fire protection districts in the Ozarks searching for new volunteer firefighters

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As the Lake of the Ozarks grows, the calls for service also increase.

In July, Mid-County Fire Protection District surpassed a record of 270 calls in a month. They wouldn’t have been able to do that without the volunteer firefighters helping alongside the paid ones. Some fire districts at the lake are strictly volunteer as well.

“The need for volunteer firefighters around the lake and statewide are critical. There are 860 fire departments in the state of Missouri, 75 or 80% of those are volunteer,” said Chief Scott Frandsen with Mid-County Fire Protection District. The Northwest Fire Protection District in Climax Springs is, like several in our area, completely volunteer.

“We cover about 175 square miles. We are a volunteer fire department. We do fires and medical,” said Chief Anette Sharp.

They have 26 firefighters. Chief Sharp says they need more.

”I would like to have at least ten at each station, and we have five stations. There are some stations now that we absolutely have no one out at their stations, and it takes us a minute to get to their area,” said Chief Sharp.

At Mid-County Fire Protection District, it’s a mix of volunteer and paid.

“We have an outstanding group of dedicated volunteers that come out and make sure that our tankers are on the road, that we have water, assist with engineering, the trucks, those types of things,” said Chief Frandsen.

If you would like to apply to be a firefighter at either of these fire stations, visit Mid-County Fire Protection District or Northwest Fire Protection District websites.

