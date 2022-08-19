GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’

A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm. (Source: WPDE, SITES FAMILY HANDOUT, DANIEL ABEL, CNN)
By Camille Gayle
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after suffering a shark bite while vacationing in South Carolina.

The Sites family said they were just starting their vacation in Myrtle Beach when their trip took a shocking turn.

“I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites said. “I was only in the water up to my waist, and I kept pushing at it until it let go.”

Karen Sites’ grandson, 8-year-old Brian Sites, said he was nearby when the shark bite happened.

“I couldn’t even see the shark coming up; it jumped up,” Brian Sites said. “I saw the movement of its tail and then it went back into the water.”

Karen Sites said she was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery before receiving hundreds of stitches.

“It’s very clearly a shark bite when you look at the arc of the tooth marks and the damage,” said Daniel Abel, professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University. “My sympathies to the victim. That’s a horrendous thing to go through.”

Abel said shark bites are rare, but shark sightings are not uncommon this time of year and beachgoers should take some precautions.

“Don’t swim at dawn or dusk. There are not many people in the water and some sharks are closer to the shoreline for feeding,” Abel said. “Don’t swim where there are schools of small fish or near where people are fishing.”

Sites said her shark encounter would not keep her from enjoying the beach in the future as she continues her recovery.

Copyright 2022 WPDE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Generic
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

Latest News

Authorities say a daycare worker is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old was left on a hot...
Daycare worker charged with felony after 3-year-old boy left on hot bus, police say
A Central High School student set a world record Friday while also raising money for the Breast...
Springfield Central High School student sets world record involving Rubik’s Cubes, a unicycle
As a kindergarden open house in Ozark showed on Friday, both the children and their parents...
Ozark kindergarten open house helps students and parents get used to new phase of life
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,800 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 950+ new cases