Leigh’s Lost and Found: where animal control found this gorgeous Heeler mix puppy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog likely got loose because of his age.

He’s just a puppy and he has the extra energy and the voice to prove it since he barked and ran around through most of the interview with animal control!

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found in the 500 block of south Newton, just kind of wandering around and nobody really knew where he came from. He’s very friendly and very energetic.”

That was back on August 10th. Animal control says he’s some kind of Australian Shepherd/Heeler mix.

He’s only about eight to 10 months old, hence all that energy. Josh says the puppy likely won’t get much bigger and someone has been taking good care of him.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also reach them online at the link below.

