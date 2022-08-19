Mexican national, living in Springfield illegally, sentenced for child exploitation

U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. Department of Justice(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Dept. of Justice news release) - A Mexican national who was illegally living in Springfield, Mo. has been sentenced for soliciting pornographic images and videos from an 11-year-old victim over Facebook Messenger.

Alejandrino Velazquez-Hernandez, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool this week to 17 years and six months in federal prison without parole. Velazquez-Hernandez had been ordered removed from the United States on Nov. 19, 2013, after failing to appear for his immigration hearing.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Velazquez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child. Velazquez-Hernandez admitted that he used an 11-year-old child, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” to produce child pornography in Greene County, Mo., from Oct. 1, 2020, through April 1, 2021.

Velazquez-Hernandez communicated with the child victim on the Facebook Messenger application, through which she sent him pornographic images and videos at his request. They made several plans to meet but they were never able to be alone.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Generic
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station

Latest News

Scattered t-storms certainly possible with the arriving cold front Saturday afternoon and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain & t-storm chances to track this weekend
Walmart made a deal with Paramount to offer the streaming service to its members.
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers defensive...
‘Thursday Night Football’ theme music revealed ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash
This puppy was found loose in the 500 block of S. Newton in Springfield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: where animal control found this gorgeous Heeler mix puppy