Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S....
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine greet each other during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Thursday. Independent candidate John Wood did not attend.

Valentine supports legislation Biden signed that caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 for Medicare recipients. The law also includes the biggest U.S. investment ever to fight climate change. Schmitt says the law will increase inflation and hurt agriculture.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks opening Bass Pro’s new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson, Mo.
The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet project of noted conservationist Johnny...
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
Workers at Republic, Mo. Amazon facility waiting outside
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Generic
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station

Latest News

Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech after the Republican nominee race for U.S. Senate from...
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt
FILE - John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, for the House select committee...
Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run
FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat
contraceptive options
Missouri Dems seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session