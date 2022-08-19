Police say a repeat offender led officers on a high-speed pursuit, shooting gun through Springfield neighborhood

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine sitting at home relaxing on a Friday when suddenly you hear gunshots and sirens whipping by your home. That happened to residents living on the 2200 block of Ramsay in Springfield on August 18.

Police say Russel Deck and Blake Basten led them on a high-speed chase through neighborhoods and along Fremont and Kearney. At one point, investigators say Basten shot several times out the window, hitting a parked truck.

“I was sitting in my living room when I heard gunshots, and it was scarier than ever, and I found myself having to go back in the house to cry,” Said Dolly Vranka. She lives next to where the shots went off. She’s saddened by the events because she says it’s indicative of the direction her neighborhood has been going recently.

Investigators say it ended with the two men colliding with a parked car at the corner of Dale and Ramsay. Officers arrested Deck at the crash scene. A police K-9 tracked Basten down nearby.

Investigators say they found two guns in Deck’s car. They say Deck confessed to the drugs but did not to the shootings. However, he wouldn’t give up Basten because he didn’t want to “snitch.”

Police say Basten confessed the gun was his and that he was the one firing it during the pursuit. Basten told officers he wasn’t trying to shoot the officers or anyone else but that he was trying to “get rid of evidence.” He said hitting the car with a bullet was an accident.

Basten isn’t new to the police. In 2013, he was involved in a deadly crash during a pursuit. Police say he was chasing his then-girlfriend in her car and him in a stolen Jetta when she hit and killed Zachary Gibson while riding his bike near MSU. Basten was caught four days later after leading police on another chase. He faced seven charges, including felony second-degree murder, with a possible life in prison sentence when he struck a deal. He pleaded guilty to four of the seven counts. The fifth, the murder charge, was dropped down to involuntary manslaughter. The judge sentenced him to only seven years in prison.

