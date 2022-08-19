Springfield Police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fast and Friendly gas station at 2341 W Division in Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a man went into the store with a handgun a little before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, demanded money and then fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police have not been able to locate the robber. He’s described as a skinny white man, wearing a white hoodie, a handkerchief, and a backpack. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

