Springfield Police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fast and Friendly gas station at 2341 W Division in Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a man went into the store with a handgun a little before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, demanded money and then fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police have not been able to locate the robber. He’s described as a skinny white man, wearing a white hoodie, a handkerchief, and a backpack. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.