‘Thursday Night Football’ theme music revealed ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash

Amazon Prime released the musical elements the company hopes will come to be synonymous with football fans’ Thursday nights.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers defensive...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Trey Marshall defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off in Week 2, they’ll do so in the NFL’s first regular season game broadcasted by its new media partner, Amazon Prime.

As Prime Video takes control of the Thursday Night Football package, they did so needing a musical package for viewers to associate with the production. Thursday, they released the musical elements the company hopes will come to be synonymous with football fans’ Thursday nights.

That theme will debut when the Chiefs and Chargers meet up Sept. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prime and the NFL schedule-makers elected to pit superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert against each other following a Thursday-night thriller in Los Angeles last December.

The music was created by composer Pinar Toprak, famous for her musical contributions to ‘Captain Marvel’ and the popular video game ‘Fortnite.’

“It’s finally out!” Toprak tweeted Thursday, upon Amazon Prime’s release. “So excited to share the Thursday Night Football theme with all of you. Thank you to all of the incredible musicians and my amazing team who helped make this music come to life. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it!”

READ MORE: Chiefs to take on Chargers in home opener, tickets to go on sale Friday

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the Thursday night package for 11 years. Prime Video will carry 15 regular season games and one preseason game.

